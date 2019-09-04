ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Toasted ravioli, Ted Drewes frozen custard, and gooey butter cake - just a few of St. Louis ' classic treats.
One sister and brother duo is taking gooey butter cake around the world.
"It's all about the filling, it's all about the gooey," said Dale Schotte, owner of Ann and Allen Baking Company.
13 years after first opening Park Avenue Coffee, Schotte and his sister now also run the company to keep with baking demands.
The pair took their mom's recipe and ran with it.
They bake 50,0000 gooey butter cakes per year and ship them all over the world.
"Everything here is baked here fresh and then shipped the same day it's baked. Vacuum packed, bubble wrapped, and then shipped around the world," said Schotte.
