ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Endangered Wolf Center has been making St. Louis Proud for nearly 50 years.
The center's mission is to preserve wolves and help to reintroduce them to the wild.
It's located in St. Louis County about 20 miles southwest of St. Louis at 6750 Tyson Valley Road.
Their Wolf Fest 2019 is happening this weekend. You can click here for more details. There will be food trucks, activities and exhibits for you to learn about the endangered animals on Saturday, October 12.
