SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A bakery in St. Louis is bringing stability to people’s lives one loaf of bread at a time.
Bridge Bread Bakery hires people experiencing homelessness and looking for a way out.
The owner Fred Domke was inspired by a discussion of poverty at his church.
With his vision, he is kneading these men into stability. Not only by offering them a job, but helping them find a home and transportation.
"It's choking me up to talk about it," Domke said. "It's such a giant step."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.