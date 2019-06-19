SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In just 15 years, Blues City Deli became a St. Louis institution.
They have lines wrapping around the block every day, often times before they open their doors.
LISTEN: Owner Vince Valenza sat down with the Meet St. Louis podcast to tell the deli's story in an in-depth conversation
Blues City Deli combines St. Louis' love for music and good food, and has built a reputation with musicians and food aficionados nationwide
News 4's Alexis Zotos walks through the history of the Benton Park sandwich shop and how it makes St. Louis proud one meal at a time.
