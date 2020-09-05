ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A different kind of rally happened Saturday on the steps of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Organizers say they want to show support for racial justice protesters in other parts of the country that have been targeted by vigilantes and armed counter-protesters.
Local organizers say they have a message for St. Louis's mayor and police chief.
"We want Lyda Krewson and John Hayden to denounce what we believe has been collaboration across the country for police and vigilantes," Rev. Darryl Gray said.
Many at Saturday's rally also oppose removing the residency rule which requires St. Louis police officers to live in the city.
[READ: Missouri lawmakers pass bill to end residency requirement for St. Louis police officers]
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to sign a recently-passed bill that ends the residency requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.