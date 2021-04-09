ST. LOUIS (KMOv.com) – St. Louis PrideFest will be postponed until June of 2022.
The Pride Saint Louis Board of Directors announced Friday they made the decision to postpone PrideFest until next year.
“With the continuing capacity and distancing restrictions due to COVID-19, Pride Saint Louis was not able to obtain the necessary permits needed to produce our annual event. This decision did not come easy, as we had hoped the situation would have made it possible for us to celebrate our community as in previous years. However, we believe it is best to start looking towards the future and prepare for PrideFest 2022,” read a portion of the announcement from PrideSTL.
The organization encourages those who want to stay informed on future events and what is in store for the next PrideFest to visit their website here.
In 2020, PrideSTL held a Virtual PrideFest in August.
