ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis PrideFest 2020 is being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, the board of Pride St. Louis announced Monday night.
The event will be held from August 15 and 16, a month and a half later than scheduled, with the grand parade taking place on the 16th.
St. Louis PrideFest will still be held at Soldier's Memorial.
