NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police blocked off a section of a north St. Louis street following a serious crash Monday morning.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Natural Bridge near North Grand. The cars involved in the crash were heavily damaged with debris scattered across the road.
It is unclear how many people were injured.
