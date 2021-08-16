Debris was seen scattered across Natural Bridge

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police blocked off a section of a north St. Louis street following a serious crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Natural Bridge near North Grand. The cars involved in the crash were heavily damaged with debris scattered across the road.

It is unclear how many people were injured.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.