ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will undergo an outside review in partnership with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
Earlier this week, St. Louis County officials announced that the St. Louis County Police Department will undergo a comprehensive review.
St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the upcoming review Wednesday during her Facebook live briefing.
According to Krewson's office, the review, which is set to begin in July, will be aimed at enacting the best policies and practices for improving community policing, protecting civil rights, and reducing violent crime.
The review will cover five key domains of policing: cultural diagnostic, resource allocation, tools and technologies, crime control strategies and collaboration.
“This is about acknowledging that Black Lives Matter, and that in our City, far too many Black lives are lost to violence. It is about believing that community policing and the duty to intervene are essential, and that continued de-escalation, implicit bias, and racial equity training are critical,” said Mayor Krewson.
Retired Philadelphia Police Chief Charles Ramsey will be leading the review, Krewson said. Ramsey is a nationally known policing consultant with 40 years of law enforcement experience. He served as the Chief of Police in both Philadelphia and Washington D.C. and as a Deputy Chief in Chicago during his 45 years of service to the community.
"I welcome the insight and breath of expertise that Chief Ramsey brings to the table. I look forward to working with him,” said Chief John Hayden.
