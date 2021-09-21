ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash in south St. Louis overnight.
Shortly after midnight, the police SUV was hit by a black car near Virginia and Winnebago, just south of Gravois Park. The airbags in both vehicles did deploy in the crash.
A News 4 photographer at the crash scene saw one officer being checked out by paramedics. No other information has been released.
