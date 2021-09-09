ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis police vehicle was involved in an overnight crash.
The three-car crash happened near the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Marcus Avenue shortly after midnight. A News 4 photographer at the scene saw a police vehicle overturned and two other vehicles that appeared to be damaged.
A witness told News 4 the police vehicle had its lights on and turned its sirens on before approaching the intersection. “They have their lights on, but when they saw him they were already speeding then they hit the sirens, which was too late, and they smacked into his truck, then they smacked into this white car and bounced off car behind that and they flipped over,” he recalled.
News 4 has reached out to St. Louis police to find out if anyone was injured in the crash and to verify the witness’ claims. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
