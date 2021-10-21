ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Police Department is hoping to reduce catalytic converter thefts by releasing tips to reduce the chance of becoming a victim.
The department has partnered with other local law enforcement agencies to track and identify suspects during the uptick of catalytic converter thefts. They suggest getting an anti-theft device installed over a catalytic converter will reduce the chance of it being stolen.
In addition to suggesting an anti-theft device, the department provided the following tips:
- Park in a well-lit or secure area
- Be attentive to loud sawing noises and call 9-1-1 if you see anyone tampering with a vehicle. It only takes minutes to steal a catalytic converter.
- Paint with a high contrast color or etch identifying information (such as your vehicle’s VIN) on the catalytic converter to discourage the theft and/or make scrapping the item difficult for a thief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.