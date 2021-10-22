ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that the force is increasing patrol at some of the city’s busiest intersections.

The department is calling on the captains of the city’s six police districts to increase patrol in the top three intersections that are known for accidents. Enforcement will involve citing motorists for speeding and for running traffic lights and stop signs.

Man charged after deadly hit-and-run near Busch Stadium Charges have been filed against the man accused in a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing the street in downtown St. Louis.

"At the end of the night, we have to go locate the family of that victim and notify them that their loved one passed away in accident,” Lt. Paul Lauer with the police department said. “A lot of times you have to tell, ‘hey, we don’t even know who's responsible for this’ and you know that family needs closure.

The department cited more than 250 car crashes resulted in deaths since 2018. Sixty-five of those crashes involved pedestrians and 40% involved speeding. Some of these incidents involve hit-and-run accidents, according to authorities.

"I would love to see immediate results, but as time wears on and people see that this is a continuing effort, and we're not just out here for a week trying to slow people down, this is going to be a focus of ours," Lauer said. "I'm hoping that the message does get out there, people see, ‘hey, we're seeing police on the interstate and we need to watch our speed.’"

Tracey Fehrenbacher lost her daughter, Meagen Hudson, to a hit-and-run accident in Downtown St. Louis in 2019. She believes increased patrol can help keep others safe.

"I mean if there was, you know, more security, maybe outside Busch Stadium, I know there was one security guard that was there with her at the time that it happened, but the guy was driving pretty fast.” Fehrenbacher said. “He was going 40 or 50 miles an hour in a 35 with construction. So, speeding downtown is also a problem and those lights are so close together and there are so many people crossing the streets and walking around."