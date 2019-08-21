ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspected garage burglar.
The St. Louis Police Department said the suspect entered a garage in the 5300 block of Reber July 25 and stole an air compressor and string trimmer. After the theft, the suspect left in a blue SUV.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The investigation is ongoing.
