Garage burglar

A man leaving a garage in the 5300 block of Reber on July 25 with supposedly stolen items.

 St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help identifying a suspected garage burglar.

Suspected garage burglar

The man suspected of stealing from a garage on July 25.

The St. Louis Police Department said the suspect entered a garage in the 5300 block of Reber July 25 and stole an air compressor and string trimmer. After the theft, the suspect left in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

