St. Louis (KMOV) -- St. Louis Metropolitan police need the public's help with identifying a suspect wanted for cashing a fraudulent check.
According to police, the suspect forged the victim's signature and social security number on the back of a check which he then cashed at the Bank of America, located at 4625 Lindell Blvd on January 7,2019.
The suspect was captured on surveillance camera at the scene.
Police urge anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
