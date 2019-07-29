ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.
St. Louis police said the suspect entered the St. Louis Community Credit Union in the 4430 block of Chippewa Street around 1:50 p.m. and July 26 and passed a note to the teller announcing a robbery while indicating he was armed with a gun. Authorities said no weapon was displayed during the robbery.
The suspect then took money and left the area.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
