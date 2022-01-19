You have permission to edit this article.
St. Louis police seek help finding woman last seen in November

Ida Mae Brown

Ida Mae Brown was reportedly last seen by family members on Nov. 27, 2021.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Ida Mae Brown was last seen by family on Nov. 27 around Athlone Avenue and W. Florissant Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact a detective at 314-444-5338.

