St. Louis police seek help finding woman last seen in November

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Ida Mae Brown was last seen by family on Nov. 27 around Athlone Avenue and W. Florissant Avenue, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact a detective at 314-444-5338.
