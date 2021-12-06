ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis detectives are asking for help finding a van in relation to a November shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead.
Quintell Dickerson, of Riverview, was shot and killed in the 8800 block of Lowell around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
In early December, police released photos of a white Dodge Ram 2500 conversion van they are seeking in relation to the murder. According to police, the van is sometimes seen with different Missouri license plates. It is reportedly frequently seen in the Baden area.
Anyone that recognizes the van or has information regarding Dickerson’s death is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
