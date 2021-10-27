Stolen Scion

A photo of the vehicle police are searching for after a woman reported her car was stolen with her 4-month-old still inside. 

 St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police have located the infant who was inside of a car when it was stolen Wednesday afternoon. 

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. officers were notified that a man took a woman’s 2006 gray Scion with her 4-month-old still inside. The woman called officers from the area of Wyoming St. and S. Grand Blvd.

Two hours after the crime was first reported, police said the stolen car and infant were found at the Phillips 66 gas station on Salisbury Street. A suspect has not been located. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

