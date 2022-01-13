You have permission to edit this article.
St. Louis police searching for missing woman who was last seen with unknown man

Christina Scott

Christina Scott was last seen by family members on Nov. 1, 2021.

 St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are asking for help locating an endangered missing woman. 

Christina Scott was last seen by family members at her home in the 4200 block of E. San Francisco on Nov. 1. She reportedly told her mom she would be hanging out with friends. The 21-year-old never returned home.

Around four to five weeks ago, a neighbor spotted Scott leaving the 4200 block of E. San Francisco with an unknown man driving a red, two-door pickup truck with tinted windows. Her mother reported her missing on Dec. 28. 

Anyone with information regarding Scott's whereabouts is urged to call 911. 

