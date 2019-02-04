ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are asking for public assistance finding a man missing since Christmas Eve.
26-year-old Chrishaun Hilliard was supposed to meet his family for a planned holiday celebration but never showed up, and no one has heard from him since.
Hilliard, who is 5’4 and 120 pounds, was last seen at 851 Skinker Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on December 24.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or the SLMPD at 314-444-5338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.