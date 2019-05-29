ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who reportedly burglarized a Central West End home on May 18.
Officers received a call from a resident who believed the burglar may still be in the building when he returned home and saw items were moved and coins were taken from a piggy bank.
Officers were unable to find anyone in the residence, but saw that the second floor balcony door was shattered.
Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect.
If you have any information, detectives ask you contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.