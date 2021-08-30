ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis officers are calling the report that an infant was inside a car stolen at gunpoint "unfounded."
Police said the woman called police just before 10 a.m. Monday stating a carjacking occurred in the 6000 block of Cates. She said her 6-month-old was inside of the car at the time of the crime.
Just over an hour after the initial call, St. Louis police said officers were not able to find the victim or a scene. As a result, a report was not taken.
