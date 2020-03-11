ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rule requiring St. Louis police officers to live within city limits is one step closer to being overturned.
The Missouri house approved a plan to end the residency requirement for police and all other municipal employees across the state.
Those pushing to get rid of the rule say it hinders the hiring process. The city currently has more than 100 unfilled positions on its police force.
The measure now goes to the senate for further consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.