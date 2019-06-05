ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police are reporting a disturbing spike in homicides.
27 murders were reported in May, a 56 percent increase from May 2018, when there were 16 homicides reported.
Police say three northside neighborhoods account for nearly half of May’s homicides. Wells-Goodfellow, Penrose and Walnut Park East were the deadliest.
City police currently have open investigations into 70 homicides.
