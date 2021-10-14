ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are hoping a surveillance photo can help them identify the man who robbed a woman in The Hill neighborhood earlier this month.
On Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. a 61-year-old woman said she was inside of her apartment complex in the 2500 block of Hampton Avenue when a man asked her for a cigarette and money. After she handed him money, the suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and announced a robbery. When the woman told him she didn’t have anything the else, the suspect punched her and took her wallet.
After robbing the woman, the man ran off. The woman refused medical attention.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information related to the crime is urged to call police at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
