ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police have released photos of the suspects they are looking for after two children were injured in a shooting in South City’s Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday.
According to police, the two victims were a 16 -year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. The teenager reportedly suffered a graze wound, and the boy was shot in the side.
The duo was with four other teen girls in the 4000 block of E. Iowa Avenue when five teenagers got out of a black vehicle and began yelling about an ongoing dispute between the groups. The argument turned physical and one of the suspects got a gun from the car and fired "a few shots," police on scene told News 4. Officers described the suspects as three girls and two boys between the ages of 14 and 15.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or police at 314-444-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.