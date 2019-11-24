ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police recovered a gun reported stolen from Jefferson County during a traffic stop Saturday.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers pulled the car over at Kingshighway and Delmar. In the car, they found a loaded gun and drugs.
Police said the gun was reported stolen from Jefferson County.
Earlier this month, the Jefferson County Sheriff posted to social media about guns being stolen from unlocked vehicles.
[WATCH: Surveillance video captures thieves in action in Jefferson County]
Two (2) Firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles this week. pic.twitter.com/rkctAErlZA— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) November 7, 2019
