St. Louis police received hundreds of calls for gunshots during New Year's Eve celebrations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Police Department received hundreds of calls for gunshots during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The department released data detailing the number of “Shots Fired,” “ShotSpotter,” and “New Year’s Eve Shots Fired” calls from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. They said a total of 882 calls were received.

