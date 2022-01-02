St. Louis police received hundreds of calls for gunshots during New Year's Eve celebrations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Police Department received hundreds of calls for gunshots during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Several St. Louis city neighborhoods joined an annual campaign to distribute door hangers encouraging residents to stop shooting on New Year's Eve.
The department released data detailing the number of “Shots Fired,” “ShotSpotter,” and “New Year’s Eve Shots Fired” calls from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 6 a.m. New Year’s Day. They said a total of 882 calls were received.
Several St. Louis City neighborhoods joined an annual campaign to reduce gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Residents in the Shaw Neighborhood started the campaign in 2018, in which they pass out door hangers to discourage gunfire and encourage residents to call police if they see or hear gunfire.
