ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Students at a St. Louis elementary school got a big surprise Monday.
St. Louis Metropolitan police arrived at Peabody Elementary with more than 100 new bikes and helmets; one for every student.
Officers teamed up with Biking 4 Books and the R Whittington Foundation to make the donation happen.
Biking 4 Books hosts and annual ride to raise funds for text books for St. Louis public schools.
You can donate to the cause online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.