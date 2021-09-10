ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police officers will be on alert this weekend as groups of ATVs and motorcycles take over the city and surrounding areas.
In the years past, hundreds of motorcyclists participated in the "Ride of the Century", illegally showing off their stunts on the streets. The group is based in St. Louis and prides itself putting on a spectacular show for the community including children.
Police said it is illegal to operate ATVs on city streets. They also want to remind people that reckless driving is against the law. Authorities said they plan to arrest those in violation and tow any vehicles involved.
