ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis police officers rescued a woman from a burning home Friday.
Now, that fire along with others are being investigated for arson.
READ: Reward offered for info leading to an arrest in multiple North City arsons
Officers Kyle Bowen and Kevin Malone were along Delmar in the early hours of Friday when they spotted a strange color in the sky.
“I noticed the sky was like an orange almost like a sunrise,” said Officer Malone.
It was around 3 a.m. when they got out of their car and ran toward the burning vacant home on Enright Avenue. The fire department hadn’t been called yet.
When they arrived, a woman on the front porch of the neighboring home told them her daughter was trapped inside as the flames were spreading to their house.
“I could feel the heat of that fire well before we even got there and when we got there it felt like we were walking into an oven,” said Malone.
Bowen and Malone went into the home and rescued the woman who was bedridden. The officers carried her out of the home on a mattress to get her to safety.
“It’s a good thing that people got here to rescue her daughter,” said neighbor Kelvin Ross, Sr. “Her daughter is handicapped in a wheelchair and it’s a good thing people were able to get her out.”
The woman was taken to the hospital for an evaluation once firefighters and EMS arrived.
News 4 looked up property records of the home, which is owned by Greenline LLC. Another home just down the block on Enright that burned in November 2018 is listed to have the same owner. News 4 tried a phone number connected to the business with no response.
Neighbors are hopeful the arsonist is caught.
“My reaction is it's pitiful, it’s a shame because they’re rehabbing this area and all the sudden these fires popping up and we need to get to the bottom of them,” said Ross, Sr.
For the officers, Malone is proud his partner Bowen jumped into action and the two could help save the woman. Malone said he now has even more respect than he already had for his fellow first responders at the fire department.
“I know there’s a lot playful banter about cops and firefighters, but we’re all on the same team and we’re in the business of saving lives and I have an appreciation for the way they save lives,” Malone said.
Investigators believe the same person is responsible for at least three fires in the area this month. This includes: setting the vacant home fire on Enright on Oct. 11, an attempted arson which failed at a home nearby between Oct. 5-7 and a fire along Delmar on Oct. 6.
CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $6,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case. You can give them a call anonymously at 866-371-8477.
