JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police officers took on students at the Jennings School District in a game of chess Wednesday. The Saint Louis Chess Club, Police Athletic Club, and the school district hosted the C.H.E.S.S. Cops event at Lloyd Pavilion at Koeneman Park.

The event is open to the public and gives students an opportunity to learn about and play chess with more than 20 local police officers and instructors with the chess club.

In February 2019, C.H.E.S.S. Cops was launched and is composed of city and county police officers who are encouraged to play chess during their shifts during students’ chess class. The chess curriculum used teaches lessons on critical thinking, planning and logic. The program is also designed to foster positive relationships between the police departments and students.

Every Monday and Wednesday, C.H.E.S.S. events will happen at the Lemay Pavilion from 9:30-11:30 a.m., starting June 21 - August 18. C.H.E.S.S. Cops events will take place every Sunday at the Clayton Juvenile Detention from 12-2 p.m. and is open to kids in the center and not the public.

