ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An officer was shot in north St. Louis City Sunday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an officer was shot in the area of John Ave. and Blair Ave. in the College Hill neighborhood.
The officer was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he was conscious and breathing when he was rushed to the hospital.
Police said the suspect is still at large.
No other information was released.
