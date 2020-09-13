ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An officer who was shot in north St. Louis City during a traffic stop has been released from the hospital.
Officers were trying to pull over a car with no plates at around 9:20 p.m. The car pulled over but then took off and the officers followed. The people inside the car then started shooting at the officers in the area of 20th Street and Prairie Ave.
We are grateful that our officers were not critically injured during last night’s officer involved shooting in the College Hill Neighborhood. This is the officers’ vehicle that was struck by gunfire while both officers were still inside. pic.twitter.com/R046Kj0nKJ— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 14, 2020
Chief of Police John Hayden said one of the gunshots went through the police car's windshield and hit the officer in the right shoulder. He was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital and later released.
"This is an extremely rough time to be a police officer," Hayden said. "Officers are trying to do their jobs and they're coming under gunfire."
The officer shot is 35 years old and has been with the force for 12 years.
Police released photos of the bullet riddled squad car.
Hayden said officers found the car but no one was inside. The suspect(s) is still at large.
This is the ninth officer shot in the city this year. Just two weeks ago, officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed in the city.
