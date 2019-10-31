ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis police officer has been charged with assault for shooting an unarmed man suspected in a carjacking in August 2018, the circuit attorney said.

Police said Officer Matthew EerNisse was charged after a lengthy internal investigation into the shooting.

The shooting happened on Aug. 27, 2018, when officers spotted a stolen Mustang along Natural Bridge near Goodfellow. Officers chased the suspect when he didn’t pull over. Eventually the chase stopped in the 1100 block of Clara when the 21-year-old black man lost control of the car and took off on foot.

Carjacking suspect critically injured in officer-involved shooting A carjacking suspect is in critical, unstable condition following an officer-involved shooting in west St. Louis early Monday morning.

Officer EerNisse chased the man into a backyard on Chamberlain. EerNisse shot the suspect. The initial information from Police Chief John Hayden said the carjacking suspect allegedly reached for his waistband and that’s when the officer started firing his gun.

However, investigators found that once the carjacking suspect ran into the backyard he tried scaling the boarded up gate to the gangway and that’s when EerNisse began shooting at him. Investigators said EerNisse continued shooting as the man entered the gangway.

Investigators said all of the shots fired by EerNisse hit the man in the back.

“The responding officers did not find a firearm or weapon on his person or nearby [the] victim,” the probable cause statement says. “At no point during the vehicle and foot pursuit was [the] victim seen in possession of a firearm or weapon.”

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later listed in critical, but stable condition. His name hasn’t been released.

EerNisse is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. At the time of the shooting, police said EerNisse had been with the department for about two years.

With the announcement of charges, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said, “After a lengthy and thorough investigation by the Department’s Force Investigation Unit and Internal Affairs Division, it was determined that a warrant application was the appropriate course of action. This process ensures that officer-involved shooting investigations are conducted in a competent manner which promotes transparency, integrity and the professional standards to which we hold ourselves.”

Police said they wouldn't comment further on the charges.