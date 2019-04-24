ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer is accused of attempting to tase his partner while they were on patrol.
Christopher Childers, 34, is charged with fourth-degree assault.
Police said he tried to tase his partner as she was driving their patrol on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis. The incident happened on February 26, but charges were just filed Wednesday.
The other officer was afraid she would lose control of the patrol car, authorities said.
