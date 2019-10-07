NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis City officer was among five people shot while attending "a large planned bonfire with several hundred people in an open field" in north St. Louis County late Saturday night, police said.
St. Louis County Police said a 28-year-old man, 31-year-old man, 44-year-old man, 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds around 11:45 p.m. at a bonfire gathering for Normandy High School alumni on Crown Point Drive, near Chambers Road.
St. Louis City police officials told News 4 the 28-year-old who was shot was a member of their department. They said he has been with the St. Louis Police Department for five years. The officer was listed in critical, but stable condition as of Monday morning.
The gathering was not affiliated with the school district.
The shooting happened during a fight at the event and police say it was not random. As of now, police are still figuring out how many people opened fire.
All victims were taken to a local hospital. Police said no one is considered in critical condition.
A St. Louis resident, who wanted to stay anonymous, said he was in the crowd when shots were fired.
“Next thing you know, you hear gun shots and you just seen everybody start running up the hill.. fleeing the scene," he said. “Everyone’s running. Toppling over people. You seen some people just falling on the ground. It was a pretty bad scene."
A flyer advertising the event said no weapons were allowed but witnesses told News 4 there was no security.
No suspects are in custody.
