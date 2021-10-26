ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are asking for help locating a suspected burglar.
The crime took place at the R&M Laundromat at 3723 Gravois on Oct. 15 shortly after midnight. Police said the man entered the business and stole many items from the business’ lost and found.
Anyone who recognize the suspect in the surveillance photo should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a detective at 314-444-0100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.