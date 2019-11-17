ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a blue car they say is connected to a kidnapping and shooting Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Chippewa around 4:30 p.m.
Detectives said they discovered that a man shot at a woman’s feet, forced her into a car at gunpoint and took off.
They ask the public to be on the lookout for the blue Subaru with Illinois plate AS 57200. The car was reported stolen from St. Louis County, police said.
The victim is described as a black woman between 17 and 21-years-old. The suspect is described as a black male between 20-30-years-old and a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.
