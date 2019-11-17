ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police located a blue car they say is connected to a kidnapping and shooting Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Chippewa around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Detectives said they believed a man shot at a woman’s feet, forced her into a car at gunpoint and took off.
Police asked the public's help in locating the vehicle but it was found Monday morning in the area of Natural Bridge and Goodfellow. Police said the driver ran a traffic stop and got into a one-vehicle accident.
The suspect, a 22-year-old man, and the victim, a 27-year-old female, were found inside the car.
They were both taken to a hospital for injuries from the accident.
Police said the female was never shot and she knows the suspect. A firearm was recovered.
The car was reported stolen from St. Louis County, police said.
