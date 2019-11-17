Police are looking for a blue car they say is connected to a kidnapping and shooting Sunday afternoon.They ask the public to be on the lookout for the blue Subaru with Illinois plate AS 57200.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police located a blue car they say is connected to a kidnapping and shooting Sunday afternoon.

Chippewa kidnapping

Police are looking for this vehicle connected to a kidnapping out of St. Louis Sunday afternoon. If you see this car, call 9-1-1.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Chippewa around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Detectives said they believed a man shot at a woman’s feet, forced her into a car at gunpoint and took off.

Police asked the public's help in locating the vehicle but it was found Monday morning in the area of Natural Bridge and Goodfellow. Police said the driver ran a traffic stop and got into a one-vehicle accident. 

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, and the victim, a 27-year-old female, were found inside the car. 

They were both taken to a hospital for injuries from the accident. 

Police said the female was never shot and she knows the suspect. A firearm was recovered. 

The car was reported stolen from St. Louis County, police said.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.