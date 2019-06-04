ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are conducting an internal investigation into allegations that current and former police officers posted racist, violent, homophobic and anti-Muslim statements on Facebook.
The posts were disclosed by a Philadelphia-based organization called the Plain View Project, which studied police officers' Facebook posts in St. Louis and seven other jurisdictions. Forty-three of the 3,500 accounts viewed by the group were tied to St. Louis.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday said the posts were "disturbing and unacceptable," while the Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations demanded that city police undergo sensitivity training.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports some of the posts question Black History Month, celebrate the roughing up protesters and the shooting of criminals, objectify women and express disgust for Islam.
