St. Louis city police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in South St. Louis.
It happened shortly before midnight in the 300 block of Walsh. That's just north of I-55 and Virginia.
Chief John Hayden says his officers were called to an apartment complex to investigate a disturbance.
Police say they heard a gunshot, then a suspect came out of the apartment with two guns. Police tell News 4 they ordered the man to "stop" before he pulled out a gun. We're told a 14-year-veteran of the force shot and killed the suspect. No officers were hurt.
Police say they found another man inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the leg, he was taken to the hospital.
Police do believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
City police say the Force Investigative Unit is now handling the investigation.
News 4 will update the story as we learn more.
