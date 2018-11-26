ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Seven carjackings happened during the Thanksgiving weekend in St. Louis.
The first carjacking occurred while a man was pumping gas at the Union Mart located at 4901 Union Blvd. the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 21. The victim, a 34-year-old man, told police the suspect approached him at the pump and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint.
The victim followed the suspect’s orders, then the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
Police later found the vehicle in the 5700 block of Riverview Drive, where it was overturned after having struck two parked vehicles. The suspect was not at the scene, but a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.
The second carjacking took place in the 3900 block of Westminster Place on the same night. The victim, a 36-year-old man, told police he was driving a 2018 Honda Clarity in the area when a silver sedan stopped in front of him, causing him to also stop. Suspects then approached the vehicle with guns and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle.
The victim exited and the two suspects drove away in the vehicle. Police say the vehicle was located a short time later in Sauget, Illinois.
The third carjacking happened a day later in the 1900 block of Herbert Street. Two teenagers told police they parked a 2006 Chevrolet Impala in the 1900 block of Herbert Avenue when the suspect approached them and showed a firearm.
After the victims ran away, the suspect entered and drove away from the scene in the stolen vehicle, police say. Police later found the vehicle, unoccupied, in the 4500 block of Lewis Place.
Then, Saturday night, two suspects approached a 21-year-old man who had just gotten out of his 2012 Kia Optima in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, according to police. Police said one of the suspects took the victim’s keys and wallet at gunpoint.
Both suspects then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.
The fifth carjacking took place at a St. Louis Community Credit Union located at 3651 Forest Park Drive on Sunday night.
A 26-year-old woman told police she had just withdrawn money from an ATM and was walking back to her 2013 Ford Escape when three male suspects approached her.
According to police, the first suspect pointed his weapon at the victim and ordered her to hand over her car keys. The victim followed his commands, at which point the suspects drove from the scene in her vehicle.
The sixth carjacking happened on the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. A woman reported to police that after entering her 2008 Saab, a carjacker entered the passenger side of her vehicle with a gun, demanding she exit the vehicle late Sunday night.
When the victim got out of the vehicle, a second suspect entered the driver’s side and they drove away.
The final carjacking of the holiday weekend occurred when a 29-year-old woman told police she had just returned home to the 800 block of Dickson Street when two suspects appeared suddenly behind her and pushed her into her residence Sunday night.
Once inside, police say one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the female and a male victim, who was already at the home. The suspect then demanded the woman hand over the keys to her 2012 Kia Sorento. The victim did as the suspects ordered.
The suspects then drove away in the victim’s vehicle.
All of the victims of the carjacking incidents were uninjured, according to police.
All investigations are ongoing.
