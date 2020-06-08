ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Five people under the age of 40 were shot and killed around St. Louis City on Sunday.
Just past 12:15 a.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man shot to death inside a car near Academy and Maple. The men had exchanged gunfire with someone inside a silver car near Dr. Martin Luther King and Hamilton.
Just before 2:00 a.m., police say a 21-year-old man and a female victim, who police initially said was 16-years-old, were found shot in an alley in the 4200 block of Neosho. The victim died at the scene while the 21-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police say Edward Dixon, 39, was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Utah just before 3:30 a.m.
Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was found shot in the head near St. Louis Ave. and Newstead in The Ville neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with details regarding the homicide is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).
