ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have released the identity of a teen that was shot and killed in north St. Louis in May.
On May 25, officers arrived to the area of Union and Martin Luther King where they found 19-year-old Tieryn Dilworth shot and killed inside a car. Police said Dilworth was shot in the back just before 9:30 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
