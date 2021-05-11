ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police hope newly-released surveillance images will help identify an armed robbery suspect.
The suspect was carrying a black pistol when he entered Pop’s Chicken at 3651 S. Grand around 3:20 p.m. on May 5, according to police. After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register, the suspect ran from the area.
The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “LOVE” in white written across the front at the time of the robbery. He was also wearing black pants and light gray tennis shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Second District Detective Bureau at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
