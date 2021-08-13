ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Connecting kids with police officers: It's about learning to take a walk, or in this case, a ride in someone else's shoes.
Fairground Park was covered in cop cars Friday morning as part of Camp Sun Splash. Organizers try to have something new every year and this summer, the St. Louis Police Foundation purchased 40 new bikes for all the kids in camp.
The kids put on their new helmets and took a ride around the park with police officers. News 4's Steve Harris has the full story.
