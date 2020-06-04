ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A social media post made by a St. Louis City 9-1-1 dispatcher has tensions high, after she criticized protesters and the hours she has to work as a result.
The female employee, who News 4 has decided at this time not to name, complained on Facebook about having to now work 12 hour shifts because of recent protests. She went on to call protesters "a bunch of animals," and said her life has been turned upside down.
Her post as a public servant garnered strong reaction from the community, because they say the many lives of unarmed black men were turned upside down when they were killed by law enforcement.
The Ethical Society of Police called for her firing, saying she is racist.
“Right now everyone needs to be able to take a collective deep breath,” said James Clark with the Urban League, adding the focus needs to be on peace and not letting offensive posts incite anger. “Everyone has to be able to reflect on what’s going on and the best posture to take is that of peace and of resolve. The peaceful protestors are acting within their rights and peaceful protests are how things get done”
St. Louis Metropolitan Police say they are aware of this post and are investigating.
