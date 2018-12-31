ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has created a confidential tip line for people to report ‘shots fired’ to ring in the New Year.
Last year, the department said they received 75 calls from citizens and 76 incidents reported via ShotSpotter between 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. New Year’s Day relative to shots being fired.
While citizens should always call 9-1-1 when they hear shots being fired, they can now call the tip line at 314-332-3780. Citizens can also download a free mobile app to anonymously text or send photos to the department.
